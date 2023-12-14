SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Director of Schools Chuck Carter said that while he supports parents having the choice of where to send their child to school, he would prefer public schools be better funded before the proposed voucher program takes effect.

“I fully support school choice. I believe public education is the best choice,” Carter told News Channel 11. “I think it’s key to know that we need public education to be fully funded first before anything else.”

Carter spoke to News Channel 11 in regards to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed school voucher program, which would use tax dollars to provide parents with the option to send their children to private schools. The program is already in place in three of Tennessee’s metro counties, but through Lee’s proposed Education Freedom Scholarship Act, it would expand to offer 20,000 scholarships to qualifying families next school year.

By the 2025-26 school year, universal eligibility would be available to all students in Tennessee.

Tennessee lawmakers have shared differing opinions on the proposed legislation, whereas public and private school systems have made their stances clear when speaking to News Channel 11.

“I don’t want to see our students be left out and then money be needed for programs, for facilities,” Carter said Thursday. “We have a new requirement of $50,000 to start paying our teachers as a beginning salary and then take everyone else with that.”

At its December meeting, the Sullivan County Board of Education passed a resolution opposing the voucher program. The resolution will face a second reading by the board in January. The resolution follows a similar one passed in Greene County by the board of education there in early December.

Carter said before private school enrollment becomes so available, public education ought to be prioritized.

“If we are going to move in this direction, we need to take care of public education first,” Carter said. “And then number two, we need to ensure that accountability is there for every student. I want to make sure every student is getting an education that they need and deserve, and without that accountability, then I’m not so certain that that will happen.”

No legislation regarding the program has been filed yet, with it expected to be a central topic at the next Tennessee General Assembly. Several Northeast Tennessee lawmakers told News Channel 11 on Dec. 8 that they would like to know more about the program before making any decisions.

Carter echoed that sentiment, encouraging legislators to not rush into passing anything before all the details are clear.

“I would definitely applaud pumping the brakes,” he said. “I think there needs to be a lot of consideration about what we can do to assure public education is getting the public’s dollars. If a student leaves our system, I want to make sure that they’re still getting a quality education.”