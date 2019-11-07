Sullivan Co. Director of Schools: Distribution of birth control flyer at Mary Hughes was ‘oversight’

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A flyer that had information about free birth control and pre-pregnancy services was distributed to Mary Hughes K-8 school sometime last week.

However, Sullivan County Schools Director David Cox said that he first found out about the potentially controversial flyer was Wednesday night after News Channel 11 reached out to him for comment.

The flyer in question, pictured below, was actually the back of a flyer that was an advertisement for a Remote Area Medical clinic coming to the region.

Back of flyer

Front of flyer

According to Cox, the flyer was only physically distributed to students at Mary Hughes K-8 school sometime last week.

The flyer discusses options for free birth control, condoms and pre-pregnancy counseling.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck spoke to Cox just hours before a group called Tennessee Pastors Network was set to hold a press conference regarding the distribution of this flyer.

Cox told Kaylyn that he has not directly heard from the Tennessee Pastors Network about the scheduled event.

Cox said in part, “There was no bad intention or political agenda at work here. It simply was an intent to share information about free health services.”

He added that ETSU Health Services emailed the school’s nurse coordinator with flyer materials relating to the RAM clinic. The school then copied both sides of the flyer and distributed it to students.

Cox believes the distribution of the controversial half of the flyer was an oversight.

“On the school’s part, this was an inadvertent distribution of that material,” Cox said.

He did say that this flyer could change the future of their materials distribution policy.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.