Sullivan Co. deputy expected to make full recovery following shooting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County deputy shot in the line of duty is expected to recover.

A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states Deputy Evan Wade was released from the hospital on Monday after he was shot during an hours-long standoff on Friday, Jan. 21. Wade is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff’s office reports.

In the early morning hours of January 21, 2022, Deputy Wade was shot while attempting to take a wanted man into custody on Riley Hollow Road in Bluff City. This is an example of the danger officers are faced with every day. We are thankful that Deputy Wade is recuperating, and we look forward to having him back to work soon. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

The man accused of shooting Wade, Alan Coulter, died in a hospital Thursday morning. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that Coulter had been hospitalized after he was found unresponsive in a cell at the Sullivan County Jail Monday night.

Coulter had faced multiple charges in relation to the shooting on Riley Hollow Road, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred after police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Coulter. He then reportedly fled and barricaded himself in a structure on Riley Hollow Road, then fired a weapon through the door, hitting Wade.