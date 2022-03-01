SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have been recognized with Life-Saving awards.

The SCSO posted to Facebook Monday honoring Deputy Jamie Tomlinson and School Resource Officer Lacey Arnold.

Tomlinson was recognized for his actions during a Jan. 21 standoff, during which Deputy Evan Wade was shot by a now-deceased suspect. The SCSO reports that Tomlinson returned fire and provided cover so that Wade could be removed from the scene and ultimately receive medical attention.

Four other deputies had previously been awarded for their life-saving actions and valor during the standoff, including Wade himself, who was also awarded the Purple Heart.

In addition to Tomlinson’s award, the SCSO also recognized Arnold with her own Life-Saving medal.

On Feb. 1, Arnold quickly responded to a burning home near Bluff City Elementary. The students at the school who first noticed the flames alerted staff, and Arnold was able to get the homeowner out.

When Arnold first arrived at the burning home, the resident had been unaware there was any danger.