Sullivan Co. deputies at Central Middle School after threat made on Snapchat

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) confirmed with News Channel 11 Monday morning that deputies are at Central Middle School after a post on Snapchat alarmed authorities.

Capt. Andy Seabolt said that while there is no perceived threat, SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the incident. He said the post referenced “Central High School,” not Central Middle School.

Deputies are working with the school district to uphold the safety of students and staff, Seabolt said.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.