LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Sullivan Co. deputies at Central Middle School after threat made on Snapchat

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) confirmed with News Channel 11 Monday morning that deputies are at Central Middle School after a post on Snapchat alarmed authorities.

Capt. Andy Seabolt said that while there is no perceived threat, SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the incident. He said the post referenced “Central High School,” not Central Middle School.

Deputies are working with the school district to uphold the safety of students and staff, Seabolt said.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss