Sullivan Co. DA: Angela Boswell’s court hearing reset after witness was sick

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Angela Boswell’s court hearing Thursday was pushed back after a witness fell ill.

According to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Boswell’s hearing was reset for May 14.

Boswell is the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell, the toddler who was the center of an Amber Alert earlier this year and whose body was found on a Sullivan County home’s property in early March.

Thursday’s hearing was for theft charges related to two incidents in March.

They are not related to Evelyn Boswell’s case.

