Sullivan Co. COVID-19 cases, community spread will determine three school districts operating plans

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with three local school districts have issued detailed guidance on how they will approach the upcoming school year amid the ongoing pandemic.

In a 31 page document, school officials said that COVID-19 community spread in Sullivan County will determine what plan the school will operate under.

You can see the school opening recommendation plan in the first graphic below.

Part of this detailed document outlines how teachers should deal with individual classrooms based on community spread.

The following are the classroom guidelines outlined in the document:

There are also guidelines on how students and teachers should move throughout the school, also depending on community spread.

One example is that if they identify “minimal to moderate community spread” school officials recommend, “Appropriate wearing of face masks is strongly encouraged at all times in hallways.”

There is also an entire section of the plan dedicated to temperature screening for students.

If there is “no to minimal community spread,” school officials recommend parents check their child’s temperature at home.

However, if there is “minimal to moderate community spread,” the plan calls for temperature checks at schools if resources allow.

The plan also details how schools should deal with serving students food during the school day.

