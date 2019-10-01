Sullivan Co. constable and commissioner indicted, arrested on two counts of perjury

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County constable and commissioner has been indicted following an investigation into alleged perjury.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Doug Woods was arrested after an investigation into his service of civil process and paperwork.

The release says the results of the investigation into Woods were presented to the Sullivan County Grand Jury, who returned a true bill and charged Woods with two counts of perjury.

Woods was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on Tuesday.

His bond was set at $3,000.