Sullivan Co. Commissioners not able to set tax rate or vote on budget; will meet June 27

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday followed by yet another meeting to vote on the proposed 2019-2020 budget.

According to the Sullivan County Mayor’s Office, a new Sullivan County Budget Committee meeting will take place on Thursday, June 27 at the Sullivan County Courthouse.

The meeting on Thursday will be to handle some year-end budget transfers.

Previously proposed was a 7-cent tax property increase going towards the Sullivan County Jail, county employee raises, SRO’s and emergency medical services.



Commissioners were not able to set a tax rate, nor vote on the budget tonight.



It’s still unclear why they weren’t able to vote.



Another meeting will be held in the near future to cast that final vote.