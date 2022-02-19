BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an ordinance outlining a potential animal care ordinance was tabled in Thursday’s commission meeting and sponsors expressed frustration, the commissioner who moved to knock the resolution down has responded.

“To be forthright, I felt that their resolution failed to fully address the seriousness of the situation,” said District 2 Commissioner Mark Hutton. “Especially given that it failed to address enforcement and manageability.”

Hutton told News Channel 11 that his opposition to the resolution largely stemmed from the nuts and bolts of the document: how it would be enforced, who would enforce it and how it might be paid for. Hutton said the document seemed incomplete, and could have used additional communication between involved parties. You can find the full resolution (Item 3) within the agenda below:

“At present, there are state laws that prohibit the mistreatment of animals but they are not being enforced,” Hutton said. “Adding a county ordinance that doesn’t include a way to enforce or manage the issue is simply another ordinance on paper that doesn’t fix the problem.”

The resolution introduced to the commission on Thursday referenced two Tennessee laws that allow counties to fine residents up to $500 for offenses deemed unlawful by local legislators, and specifies that each county’s General Sessions court holds the power to enforce these rulings. The resolution does not outline specific penalties for each violation, or explicitly state that local law enforcement such as the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office would be responsible for locating and citing offenses.

Hutton also shared an email from a Sullivan County Animal Shelter board member sent to the commission prior to the resolution’s introduction. The email, sent by Tonia Eads, specified that while Vance had reached out to the shelter for feedback, “none of that information has been used as a guide or incorporated into the resolution.”

Some of the points in the resolution required action from the Sullivan County Animal Shelter, including microchipping of all dogs and cats, spaying or neutering strays at the owner’s expense and vaccinating all animals over six months old for rabies.

“I don’t believe that this resolution, had it passed, would have done anything more than overburdened an already exhausted shelter,” Hutton said. “In the end, I did not believe that the resolution would actually fix the problem.”

Resolution sponsor Mark Vance and supporters told News Channel 11 that some of their concern arose from the decision to table the resolution without public comment or discussion among Sullivan County legislators, instead being dismissed outright. Commissioners John Gardner and Vance have the opportunity to refile the resolution after Thursday’s tabling, with or without updated information.

“I know that there’s some concerns, some items, maybe some amendments that they’re wanting to work with it,” Vance said in a previous interview. “I’m going to continue to work on this resolution, it’s a very valuable resolution, it’s very needed in Sullivan County.”