Sullivan Co. Commission votes to move forward with new firing range for sheriff’s office

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Commission has unanimously voted to move forward with a new firing range for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.

The release states the commission met Thursday and decided to move forward with the proposed new training facility. The new range will be located on “county-owned land on a hillside across Massengill Road just up from the Sullivan County Animal Shelter.”

According to Cassidy, the sheriff’s office had been using a facility at the landfill off Highway 394 in Blountville for around 15 years, but the sheriff’s office was notified in 2020 that the land had been purchased and training at the location would have to cease by Dec. 31, 2021.

Cassidy wrote that Sullivan County Commissioners Gary Stidham and Angie Stanley were responsible for a resolution in October 2021 that requested the county earmark up to $1 million of federal relief funds to construct the new range.

Officers from the following other departments also earn their required firearm qualifications at the SCSO firing range and facility: