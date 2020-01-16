Sullivan Co. Commission to vote to ask MLB to continue operating Appy League

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Commission is considering making an appeal to Major League Baseball after the organization announced their intent to eliminate almost the entire Appalachian League from Minor League Baseball.

According to the agenda for the commission, a vote will take place on Thursday night to approve a resolution to ask the MLB to consider operation the Appalachian League.

The resolution cites that the Appalachian League teams provide entertainment, employment and economic activity in the region, bringing in an estimated $749,000 annually.

MLB announced last year they intended to eliminate 42 Minor League teams in total, five of which call the Tri-Cities home.

In Sullivan County, the Kingsport Mets and Bristol Pirates would be among the teams eliminated should MLB go through with their decision.

The Sullivan County Commission meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.