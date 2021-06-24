Sullivan Co. Budget Committee to recommend property tax increase to county commission

by: News Channel 11 Staff

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Budget Committee will make a recommendation to the full county commission to raise property taxes by 9 cents.

The decision was made at the committee’s meeting Wednesday night.

Exactly how much property tax bills will increase is based on residents’ appraisal values.

County officials say the revenue collected by the tax increase will be used to repay debts tied to the construction of a new jail.

Mayor Richard Venable told News Channel 11 that the total property value in Sullivan County is $4.3 billion.

The full commission will vote on Tuesday, June 29.

