UPDATE: Sullivan Co. authorities report Bluff City man found safe

UPDATE: SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said Joel Hensley has been found safe.

No further information was immediately available.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Sullivan County are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Bluff City man.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials said Joel Hensley, 49, of Bluff City, was last seen leaving his home on Weaver Branch Road July 14.

Hensley did not take his medication when he left, and no one has heard from him, according to authorities.

Hensley has brown hair and blue eyes and has a tattoo on the inside of his right calf that says “John

3:16.”

If you have any information about Hensley’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.