BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested a man Feb. 6 after an investigation surrounding the distribution of controlled substances throughout the county.

A release detailed that deputies spotted Keith Wayne Vestal, 42, of Blountville in a vehicle on Sullivan Gardens Parkway in the Kingsport area; authorities recognized him from outstanding warrants and that Vestal reportedly did not have a valid drivers license.

When deputies approached Vestal in the business parking lot, he allegedly attempted to run from officers. Police were able to catch up to arrest him and reportedly found 22 grams of a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe and nearly $10,000 in cash.

Deputies with Special Operations Unit obtained a warrant to search Vestal’s vehicle and reportedly found 122 grams of crystal meth, 116 grams of marijuana, 4 grams of heroin, 4 grams of cocaine, two LSD stamps, four suboxone strips, 77 1/2 pills, multiple drug paraphernalia, three loaded handguns and $570 cash.

The value of the drugs found in the vehicle is $11,751, according to the release.

The SCSO charged Vestal with the following:

Manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth

Resisting arrest

Evading arrest

Expired registration

Driving while license is suspended or revoked

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Vestal’s additional charges from outstanding warrants included violation of probation and failure to report to jail. Additional federal charges are pending against Vestal, including possession of 50 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and felon in possession of a firearm.

Vestal remains in the Sullivan County Jail without bond. Authorities seized the $10,188 total found in Vestal’s possession along with the vehicle he was driving.

Assisting agencies included a SCSO investigator who also serves on a federal task force unit with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).