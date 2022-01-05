SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cultural icon and TV trailblazer Betty White left behind an impossible-to-fill legacy following her death on New Years Eve mere weeks from her 100th birthday.

The animal activist’s legacy lives on, however, and in the Tri-Cities, one local animal shelter announced it is taking donations in White’s honor as part of a nationwide #BettyChallenge, which encourages donations to local shelters in the late actress’ name.

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County revealed it created a donation fund coined the “Betty account” that will go toward heartworm and other medical treatment.

The shelter also will accept supply donations as well, including food, blankets, toys and other pet needs.

Community members can make their donations by CLICKING HERE.