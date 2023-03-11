SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is taking the hard work out of Easter for parents and dog owners with an ‘Egg My Yard’ fundraising event.

Families can pay a fee and shelter staff will hide eggs in participants’ yards the night before Easter, according to a post by the shelter.

The event is intended for children, dogs and adults. Plastic eggs for children will be filled with various chocolate and fruit candies, plastic eggs for dogs will contain various treats and the option for adults will consist of mini liquor bottles, according to the shelter.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Sullivan County Animal Shelter, according to facility staff. Prices are listed below:

Kid version: 20 eggs $25 50 eggs $40 75 eggs $55 100 eggs $70

Dog version: 25 eggs $20

Adult version: 25 mini liquor bottles $75 (ID required at delivery; decorated, not inside eggs.)

Availability is first come, first served and space is limited, according to the shelter. The shelter said it will update its social media once spaces are full.

Shelter staff told News Channel 11 they have the capacity to take ‘around 40 orders of 25 eggs, at least’. Staff said they may be able to do more depending on what area of the region a potential order is for, and how many existing orders are in that area.

This event is open to residents of the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, according to the shelter’s social media post. Addresses will be verified for delivery upon ordering, the shelter said.

Those wishing to order can email ASOSCfundraising@gmail.com or text 423-534-5151. Orders close on April 4 or when spaces are full.

For more information visit the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County’s social media.