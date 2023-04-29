Example illustration of planned mural; Photo provided by the Sullivan Co. Animal Shelter

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is hosting a fundraiser that gives people the opportunity to see their pets painted into a mural, immortalizing them through art.

A social media post by the shelter said the mural will be painted in the lobby of the Blountville facility by a volunteer artist named CJ Conner. Spots on the mural will be sold in varying sizes with different pricing, with all proceeds benefitting the shelter’s outreach programs directly, according to the post.

Example photos of pet artwork; photo provided by Sullivan Co. Animal Shelter

Sizes and pricing for a spot in the mural are as follows, according to the shelter:

12 X 12 for $50

16 X 20 for $100

18 X 24 for $150

The artist will create the painting based on photo(s) of a person’s pet.

Those wanting more information or to purchase a place for their pet on the mural can contact the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County at asoscfundraising@gmail.com or by calling (423) 218-7454.