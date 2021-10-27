Sullivan Co. Animal Shelter first shelter in region to provide in-house spay and neuter surgeries

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Animal Shelter says that it now has to ability to provide in-house spays and neuters.

According to the shelter, the facility now has a three-table surgical space and specialized equipment needed to perform such surgeries and a state-of-the-art laboratory that will enable the shelter to analyze blood work.

“Our county has a lot of cats and dogs, so our job is to help with that,” Animal Shelter Director Brandi Perkey said. “More spay and neuter, the less animals that we’re going to have, the more these guys with have loving homes versus living out here on the street on their own.”

Shelter officials say that the spay and neuter services are currently only being offered for animals that reside in the shelter, however, they are hoping to eventually be able to accommodate the community’s pets.