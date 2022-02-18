BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A resolution designed to curb animal cruelty within Sullivan County was tabled in Thursday night’s commission meeting, leaving bill sponsors and supporters confused as to why.

The resolution, sponsored by Commissioner Mark Vance, was first filed in January 2022 and was intended to update definitions and penalties for certain offenses within the county. Upon introduction to the Commission Feb. 17, however, the resolution was met with a cold reception. Thursday’s full agenda can be found below:

“I know that there’s some concerns, some items, maybe some amendments that they’re wanting to work with it,” said Vance. “I’m going to continue to work on this resolution, it’s a very valuable resolution, it’s very needed in Sullivan County.”

After the resolution was introduced, the commission moved to table the matter without discussion. The motion received a “yes” vote from 14 commissioners, pulling the resolution from business without public comment, debate or a vote by elected officials. A public tally has yet to be released, so individual commissioner votes are unavailable.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable told News Channel 11 that the move to table the motion came from Commissioner Mark Hutton. News Channel 11 staff reached out to Hutton’s office, but have not yet received a comment. Venable also said that once a resolution has been tabled without a vote to resume discussion, the resolution must be refiled.

The resolution saw support from fellow commissioner and co-sponsor John Gardner, as well as local animal activists.

Some of the provisions of an updated Sullivan County Animal Care Ordinance, as introduced on Thursday, would have rendered multiple actions unlawful and subjected those in violation to possible fines and county repercussions:

Leaving animals outside without adequate shelter.

Leaving animals outside in extreme heat, cold or severe weather.

Chaining or restraining dogs then leaving them unattended.

Keeping a “nuisance animal” that makes excessive noise or disrupts the peace of nearby residents.

“My plan is to continue to work to bring that back to the floor and try to get off the table and get approval,” Vance said. “We need to treat our animals better than some people are in Sullivan County.”

The dismissal drew the ire of some in the crowd, including Liza Conway, a supporter of the effort. Conway told News Channel 11 she was disappointed to see the motion to table Thursday evening.

“I was in the audience last night, so I was actually quite surprised,” Conway said. “The fact that the resolution was tabled without any public discussion was concerning. The fact that the resolution was presented to the commissioners two months ago I feel gives them ample time to have done their due diligence. The fact that a number of commissioners voted to table the ordinance shows who are animal-friendly commissioners and who are not.”

According to Tennessee Code, county administrators were granted the ability to regulate local pet ownership in 1995. County-by-county animal shelter and leash laws are made possible through this act, allowing county legislators to dictate the level of care that pet owners must take in each Tennessee county.

“This was 27 years ago,” Conway said. “So if nothing else, Sullivan County is 27 years behind the ball on what they were allowed to do, the powers they were given by the State of Tennessee. It’s time.”

Those who support the resolution aren’t without hope, however. Vance said he intends to continue pushing the matter as part of his responsibility to voters in his district.

“I represent the people of the County Commission District 2 in Bristol. I represent everybody,” Vance said. “And I think as a legislative body, we should take any recommendation from any citizen that makes a request for us to bring that in front of the legislative body. I’m doing my job, representing my people. I was asked by my people to bring that to the floor. Am I disappointed? Yes I am.”