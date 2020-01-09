EMS: First responders on scene of Bloomingdale house fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kingsport.

According to Sullivan County 911, first responders were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Lucy Road at 8:57 a.m. on Thursday.

Bloomingdale Fire Department is currently the primary agency on the scene.

Dispatch said Kingsport police and EMS are also on the scene.

As of 9:50 a.m., no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

