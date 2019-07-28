Sullivan Central Turning to Senior Leadership

Sullivan County, Tenn. (WJHL) Coming into last season, the Sullivan Central football team was riding a 10-game losing streak and the Cougars dropped their first six before finding a bright spot.

Central snapped its skid with a 51-42 victory over Sullivan East, but still finished the season 1-9. This lone victory has given the Cougars plenty of momentum heading into this season, especially the senior class.

Head coach Christopher Steger mentioned how team chemistry will be crucial for this years squad.

“They’ve played a lot of football together, coming up through the ranks. We’ve done a lot to keep this group together and they come in on their own a lot, work out together, it’s a really tight-knit group,” Steger said. “In the locker room, they’re welcoming of everybody, from top to bottom, senior to freshman, it’s a really close group.”

Senior defensive end Jacob Fields says winning last season motivates the Cougars to rattle off more victories this year.

“Since we know what that feeling is, we’re going to want that every week and not getting ‘Oh yeah, we’ve won one, we don’t care about one game anymore,'” Fields said. “We snapped a losing streak, it’s about making the playoffs now, getting as many wins as we can and shocking the community.”

Senior wide receiver Bryson Crabtree echoes his teammates motivation factor.

“That just pushes us harder, makes us want to get stronger in the weight room and work every day because we love that feeling on a Friday night and we want to experience that every Friday night,” Crabtree said.

The Cougars kick off their season hosting Sullivan North on August 23.

