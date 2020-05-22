Sullivan Central High School honors seniors with free breakfast

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WJHL)- Friday morning Sullivan Central High School honored graduates with a free breakfast.

Sullivan Central seniors are scheduled to graduate later this summer on July 31.

School officials wanted to do something special for their seniors before graduation.

They partnered with Wendy’s to make this breakfast happen.

“Wendy’s always has and always will believe in giving back to the community. our founder Dave Thomas one of the four foundations he set the company upon is always give back to your community and we though this was an opportunity for us to do that and we were all about it,” said Jamey Horton, Wendy’s President of the Tri-Cities region.

Sullivan Central High School seniors are picking up there diplomas and a free breakfast from @Wendys this morning. Seeing these teachers so excited for their students brings exciting yet somber emotions to this unique class of 2020. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/fxd3nu6GoR — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) May 22, 2020

This Saturday, Bristol Motor Speedway will host “Cross the Finish Line Celebrations” for seniors at all Sullivan County high schools.

Sullivan Central’s ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

