Sullivan Central and East to face off in final game Thursday, proceeds to be donated in memory of murder-suicide victim

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan Central Cougars and Sullivan East Patriots will face off in both schools’ final football game ever on Thursday, and all for a good cause.

Sullivan Central Head Football Coach Chris Steger told News Channel 11 that the two football teams will battle one last time Thursday at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle.

All proceeds from the game will be donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center, Steger said, in memory of Gabby Kenedy, the Tennessee High School student who was killed alongside her mother in what police called an apparent murder-suicide.