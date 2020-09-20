Sullivan Central alumni cheerleaders invited to perform fight song in October

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan Central High School is inviting all former cheerleaders to perform the school’s fight song “one last time” on Oct. 23, according to a social media post.

Alumni from the school’s cheerleading department are to perform alongside the current cheerleaders on Bernie Webb Field when the Sullivan Central Cougars face off against the Unicoi County Blue Devils.

If you are interested in performing for one final hurrah, complete THIS FORM. The cost is $10, which includes a T-shirt and admission to the football game, the post read.