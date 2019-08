NORTON, Va. (WJHL)- Southwest Virginia’s first cidery is set to open its doors in Norton Wednesday.

Sugar Hill Cidery is holding a ‘public opening’ Wednesday at 11 a.m. inviting people for a first look at the new space.

Sugar Hill Cidery will open to the public on Wednesday, August 28th! pic.twitter.com/NzCpRfliWS — Sugar Hill Cidery (@sugarhillcidery) August 26, 2019

According to a post on the Cidery’s website, they will hold a grand opening on September 4th at 10 a.m.

You can find the new cidery at 815 Park Avenue SW in Norton, Virginia.

PREVIOUS STORY: Southwest Virginia’s first cidery to open in downtown Norton