JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new exhibit celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage has opened at East Tennessee State University’s Reece Museum.

The “Suffrage in Southern Appalachia” exhibit tells the story through the lens of women who experienced the suffrage movement in Johnson City.

The exhibit will be on display at the museum through Jan. 22, 2021.

A reminder: the use of face masks is required on the campus of ETSU.