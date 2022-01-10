Sudden Development District personnel change puts former director back as interim

First Tennessee Development District directors meet in May 2021. The FTDD’s Executive Director, Chris Craig, has retired suddenly.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) Executive Director Chris Craig has retired after just four years on the job — and a month after FTDD’s executive committee met in executive session about Craig’s performance.

FTDD announced Monday that the eight-county organization’s executive committee had named Susan Reid, Craig’s predecessor, as interim executive director “while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement.”

Reid, who worked for FTDD for more than 40 years, including 28 years in the top job, has been serving as the 37-member board’s sole at-large member. Craig had worked at FTDD for 28 years, including as Reid’s assistant director from 2014-2017.

News Channel 11 attended a Dec. 7 meeting of the board’s executive committee, which is chaired by Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, where the only item on the agenda was “review of executive management.”

Craig, the media and non-board members had to leave the room when that meeting entered executive session for discussion about Craig.

The executive committee next met Jan. 5. After learning that Craig may have been terminated or asked to leave his job, News Channel 11 emailed Grandy Jan. 6 requesting confirmation and details.

Details requested included whether the executive committee had decided who would oversee FTDD’s day-to-day operations and what type of plans are being implemented to find a replacement, if Craig was not continuing in the job.

That email and a follow up sent Jan. 7 went unanswered, as has another sent Monday afternoon following FTDD’s news release.

The development district carries out general and comprehensive planning and development activities for local governments in the eight Northeast Tennessee counties including Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi.

Specific focus areas include economic and community development, economic development financing, research and planning, environmental management, housing, workforce initiatives and service provision to the elderly and disabled through the Area Agency on Aging and Disability.

Over the past year, the board’s foundation has been considered for housing a regional economic development hub that would include private sector businesses among its funders and members.

FTDD and similar districts around the state were founded in 1966 by the state legislature. Mayors from those eight counties and 20 municipalities within them comprise the bulk of the board, which also includes a handful of industrial and legislative representatives.