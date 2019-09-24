Subject of 2017 Greene County hostage situation free after pleading guilty to charges

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of holding two people hostage in Fall Branch on January 1, 2017 walked free after pleading guilty in court Monday.

James Ray Littleton pleaded guilty in Greene County Circuit Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Seven charges against Littleton were dropped nolle prosequi.

Littleton was sentenced to 990 days in jail.

The officials with the Clerk of Courts Office says the time sentenced was to be served consecutively.

Littleton had already spent 996 days in jail.

The judge decreed Littleton’s time served, and he was allowed to walk free.

Littleton’s charges stem from an incident in 2017, during which a smoke grenade was set off in a home in Fall Branch.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 at the time that Littleton pointed a gun at firefighters, demanding they leave.

A woman and 4-year-old child involved in the hostage situation were not harmed.

negotiators talked Littleton down after over an hour.