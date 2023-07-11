KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Board of Education met Tuesday and approved the company Dome Technology as the subcontractor for the Buck Van Huss Dome restoration project.

The decision established Dome Technology as the only company to work with the contractor to repair the dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

“Being a sole source now means they will be exclusively who we’re working with on the remediation of the dome portion of the project,” said Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Chris Hampton.

The Buck Van Huss Dome has been in need of restoration since last August when inspections discovered that the wood beams on the roof were weakened and posed a hazard to people.

Hampton says Dome Technology has been working with the board since the issues were discovered.

“When we were looking for experts a year ago, this was the name of the company that rose to the top of the list. It’s who we’ve been in constant conversation with since last August,” Hampton said.

The plan for the restoration is to reinforce the wood beams with steel beams. Hampton says the board is confident in this company due to its expertise.

“They are the preeminent experts in dome structures, and the type of lamella dome structure that we have at Dobyns-Bennett High School,” Hampton said.

Despite the fact the dome has been out of commission for almost a year, Hampton said the teachers and administration have learned to adjust.

“It’s been a very hard adaptation to make. But our teachers and administrators are working very hard to provide the best services for our students as possible,” Hampton said.

Hampton said the bidding process for the contractor will begin in September, with hopes that the dome will be able to be used by January 2025.