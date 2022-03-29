WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a county profile released by the Tennessee Commission on Childhood and Youth (TCCY), Washington County ranks within the top five counties in the state for overall child well-being.

Counties were compared by their total Z-scores, or how far they deviate above or below the state average.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Washington County ranks 5th overall for child well-being, according to TCCY data, following Rutherford County.

Economic Well-Being – 8th

Washington County ranked within the top ten statewide for economic wellbeing, with a higher-than-average median household income (33rd) and fair market rents around $874, lower than most other counties at rank 28. Child poverty rates in Washington County were lower than all but 10 others at 15.1%.

In secondary indicators that didn’t factor into the rating, the rate of children receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aid in 2020 was nearly 15% lower than the state average at 22.1%. Roughly 31.8% of children under 5 years of age were receiving WIC aid, according to TCCY stats.

Education – 13th

Washington County’s top-15 rank in Education saw a significant boost from the 3rd-8th grade reading proficiency rate (4th) and had a high school graduation rate below average at 91.7% (54th).

TCCY reports a relatively low ratio of economically disadvantaged students in Washington County, with the 48% of students in the county undercutting the 62% average of economically disadvantaged students seen state-wide.

Health – 20th

Child health indicators ranked Washington County 20th in the state, with above-average rankings on all but one measure. Child and teen deaths numbered 17 per 100,000 at rank 37, and a high rate of child health insurance coverage meant 4.5% went without. Babies born at low weights made up 8.2% of births in 2020.

Secondary stats show a high rate of doctor availability in the county, with double the state average and 2nd place. Childhood obesity was slightly lower than the state average at 35.7%.

Infant and neonatal mortality were lower than the state average but still ranked in the middle of the running at 46th and 47th respectively.

Family & Community – 13th

Key indicators ranked Washington County in the top 15 for Tennessee, with a high rate of suspension standing out among them. According to TCCY data, 1.8% of Washington County students were suspended in their 2019-2020 school year, placing it at rank 58. Suspension counts are from all schools county-wide, regardless of system. Substantiated cases of abuse and neglect were tallied at 3.9 per 1,000, and the county ranked 16th statewide for the relatively low count.

Washington County had a high juvenile court referral rate, over double the state average. In 2020, TCCY data shows that 1,238 juveniles were referred to county courts, 5% of minors in the county. This places Washington County at 74th, two ranks higher than neighboring Sullivan County.

Conclusions

As the lowest-performing indicator, health improvements could increase Washington County’s scoring. As it stands, neighboring Sullivan County outperforms Washington County as a medical county in all but child and teen mortality.

To improve numbers that may be holding Washington County’s ranking down, the TCCY recommended several potential remedies. Reminding students of Tennessee Promise benefits and funding could increase the likelihood of on-time graduation, the profile reads, and more clearly defined suspension policies in schools throughout the county could reduce high suspension rates.

The TCCY also expressed wishes that graduation rates performed at the level seen in early literacy and math, though it did not include potential practices to accomplish this.

This is one story in a series. Stay with WJHL.com and News Channel 11 for ongoing profiles of each Tennessee county in our coverage area.