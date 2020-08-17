Study: Tennessee, Virginia rank in ‘Top 20 States with Best Community College Systems’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the Commonwealth and the Volunteer State were placed in the top 20 of a study that determined which states had the best community college systems in the country.

According to a study conducted by WalletHub, Virginia ranked 14th in the country for best community college systems.

Tennessee ranked 18th on the list.

Wyoming, Washington and Maryland claimed the top three rankings in the study.

The rankings were determined using data from a separate WalletHub study of 2020’s Best & Worst Community Colleges and found a weighted average of scores earned by students at schools in each state.

