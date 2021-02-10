Study shows region’s increased dependence on income from government sources

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new report by King University shows our region’s economy has become more dependent on government-based income and less dependent on earned income from wages.

According to the study, in Northeast Tennessee, “government transfer payments” as a percent of earned income increased from 37% in 2004 to 50.7% in 2019. In Southwest Virginia, government-based income increased from 48.3% to 73.1% during that same time period.

The national average went from 20.3% in 2004 to 26.2% in 2019.

Government transfer payments include income from Social Security, Medicare, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), unemployment, veterans benefits, and other programs.

“Transfer payments are positive in the light that they bring outside money into the regional economy, which impacts job creation and income growth,” said Sam Adams, Ph.D., director of King’s Institute for Regional Economic Studies who prepared the report. “These types of payments also have a stabilizing effect on the economy in times of recession because they are mostly impervious to the business cycle. When we see the region relying on this type of payment as a significant portion of individual income, however, it serves as a disturbing signal that indicates a lack of economic opportunity.”

Evans said the trend reflects a growing divide in job and income growth between urban and rural America.