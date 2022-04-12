ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY) released child wellbeing profiles of each Tennessee county, News Channel 11 has compiled a rundown of each county within our coverage area.

Out of 95 counties in the state, each one was assigned a rank for overall wellbeing as well as rankings for individual metrics. Overall rankings were determined by key indicators in each sector of the study, and secondary indicators added additional information without affecting their rank.

Hawkins County

Out of 95 counties in Tennessee, Hawkins County ranks 44th for childhood wellbeing. That ranking places it below Greene County and above Unicoi County.

Economic Well-Being – 51st

Hawkins County’s economic wellbeing is ranked slightly below the state average, with a high child poverty rate of 23.5% (70th) and a high-ranking median income of $52,898 (31st). Fair market rents determined by TCCY were slightly higher than the state average at $933 (50th).

In secondary indicators, the county had over double the state average rate of children receiving Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) support. 55.8% of children under five were receiving assistance in 2020, placing Hawkins county at rank 92 out of 95. A high rate of children also received Families First grants in 2020, 91.8% higher than the state average. In TCCY methodology, data scientists said these indicators are not necessarily negative and could indicate a high level of community outreach to children who would otherwise go without.

Education – 55th

School administrators saw a high rate of graduation within programs across the county at 93.8% (35th). Reading and Math proficiency levels were measured below the state average, with 25.2% (58th) and 23.4% (65th) of 3rd-through-8th graders passing their respective tests.

Schools in the county saw low dropout rates, with a high rate of absenteeism that placed the county at 86th. Education data included all schools within the county and does not separate metrics from county or city schools.

Health – 15th

Childhood health was Hawkins County’s highest-performing category and was largely influenced by a health insurance coverage ranking within the top 5 in the state. According to TCCY data, 4.0% of children went without coverage in 2020, placing the county at 4th in the state. The county also had a slightly lower-than-average rate of child and teen deaths at 45th. The TCCY indicated that 9% (58th) of children born during the 2020 sample period were considered underweight.

In secondary indicators, Hawkins County reported a Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) rate approaching 5 times the state average. NAS occurs when a child is born and begins experiencing withdrawal symptoms due to drug exposure during pregnancy. Despite the high relative rate, Hawkins County was ranked at 46th. This is due in part to multiple counties choosing not to submit NAS data if rates are low enough over privacy concerns. Out of News Channel 11’s coverage area, only Sullivan County and Hawkins County published NAS counts.

Family & Community – 73rd

As the county’s lowest-ranked indicator, Family & Community was largely influenced by a high school suspension rate (83rd) and higher rates of children born to unmarried females. TCCY data scientists told News Channel 11 that a mother’s marital status can be closely tied to child poverty levels, and roughly 48.8% (74th) of children in the county born in 2020 were born to single mothers. Substantiated abuse and neglect cases were low in the county at rank 20.

Hawkins County ranked 5th for a low rate of children remaining in state custody and had a lower-than-average rate of children surrendered to the state in 2020. The county had a rate of juvenile court referrals 25% higher than the state average.

Conclusions

Hawkins County lands above half of Tennessee Counties in terms of child wellbeing, with high-ranking health indicators offsetting lower-performing community numbers. The TCCY suggested several courses of action to improve flagging indicators, including the implementation of clear suspension policies and sex education classes to reduce rates of unmarried births.

In addition to policies at the educator level, TCCY profilers suggested a more aggressive approach with assistance programs to ensure the near quarter of children living in poverty receive the resources they need.

