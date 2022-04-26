ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a profile released by the Tennessee Commission on Childhood and Youth, Johnson County is ranked near the top third of counties in terms of child wellbeing.

Rankings were determined by the total Z-score of each county, which is a measure of how far certain key indicators perform above or below the state average.

Secondary indicators were also included in the study, but did not impact the county’s ranking.

Johnson County

Out of 95 counties across the state, Johnson County ranks 34th overall in child well-being according to TCCY data.

Economic Well-Being – 76th

Finances were Johnson County’s lowest-performing sector, with two out of three key indicators ranking within the bottom 15 in the state. Over a quarter of children in the county (26.9%) were in poverty in the TCCY’s 2020 sample year, placing the county at the rank of 85th. Median household income was also low compared to the rest of the state at $43,039 yearly and was similarly placed at 84th. One potential relief is a state-lowest fair market rent according to the TCCY, with renters paying an average of $809 in 1st.

In secondary indicators, assistance usage was also high in the county. Over half of children (55.5%) under 5 in Johnson County were receiving WIC in 2020, more than double the state average at 90th. The rate of families receiving Families First grant assistance was more than double the state average, placing the county at 93rd out of 95.

For assistance program indicators, TCCY data scientists specify that high usage may not be a negative. Instead, Johnson county may just have a more aggressive outreach program than other counties and therefore reaches a larger number of children and families that need the help.

Education – 44th

Johnson County’s education indicators performed higher than the state average, with a top-25 3rd-to-8th reading proficiency rate and a math proficiency rate slightly above the state average at 46th. The county’s graduation rate was below the state average at rank 61st.

In secondary indicators, Johnson County had one of the highest rates of special education service usage in the state at 91st and the 81st largest percentage of students classified as economically disadvantaged at 84.1%.

TCCY data does not separate city, county and private school statistics.

Health – 18th

As Johnson County’s highest-placed indicator, health made up a significant part of their overall ranking. A child and teen death rate of 0 was reported in 2020, tying the county with others in the state who also placed 1st. A high rate of child health insurance coverage placed 30th. Of babies born in the county throughout the sample period, 8.5% were classified as underweight.

Secondary health indicators were mixed in terms of rank, with low death rates overall and a slightly-higher-than-average infant mortality rate. Low dentist access and high percentages of children on TennCare landed in the bottom 10 counties.

Family & Community – 28th

Ranked within the top 30, Family & Community included a suspension rate of 0% which tied the county for 1st. Roughly 45% of births in 2020 were to unmarried females, which TCCY data scientists find is a strong predictor for childhood poverty. Substantiated cases of abuse and neglect were higher than the state average at 63rd.

In secondary indicators, Johnson County had several metrics within the top third. County courts saw nearly 50% fewer juvenile referrals than the state average, with no children committed to state custody within the sample period. Reported child abuse cases, however, were 58% higher than the state average and placed the county at 90th.

Conclusions

As part of their profile, the TCCY offered recommendations to improve flagging metrics and bolster overperforming indicators.

One area of particular concern was the county’s poverty rates and low median income. To combat the issue, the TCCY suggested more aggressive outreach by assistance programs like SNAP and WIC in the region as well as expanded Family Resource Centers to make support available where it’s needed.

The agency also recommended the implementation of a home-visit program to curb cases of abuse and neglect.

This is one story in a series. Stay with News Channel 11 On-Air and Online for other Tennessee county profiles.