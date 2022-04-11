GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Using profiles and data released by the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY), News Channel 11 has compiled rundowns of child wellbeing for each Tennessee county in our coverage area.

Individual ranks were determined by a county’s total Z-score, a measure of how far a county’s key indicators deviate above or below the state average. In addition to key indicators, several secondary indicators were included that do not impact the county’s score.

Greene County

Out of Tennessee’s 95 counties, Greene County ranks 38th overall for child wellbeing in TCCY data, landing above Hawkins County and below Johnson County.

Economic Well-Being – 58th

Greene County’s youth economic health was below the state average according to TCCY’s data, with a low median household income of $43,164 at rank 82. This lower income is paired with a lower-than-average fair market rent, however, easing some potential pressures at rank 36. Child poverty in the county was measured at 21% in 2020, placing the county at 52nd statewide.

In secondary indicators, fewer children than the state average were receiving SNAP benefits in the county at 27th. A high number of families received Families First grant funding in 2020, roughly 61.7% more than the state average.

Education – 52nd

Greene County’s education metrics were close to the middle of all Tennessee counties overall, with a higher-than-average graduation rate of 93%. Reading proficiency for 3rd to 8th grade students was around 24%, placing the county at rank 62. Math proficiency for the same students was higher at 27.9%, but still slightly below the state average at rank 50.

The county had a lower rate of high school dropouts than the state, placing it within the top 20 for both event and cohort dropout counts. It’s important to note that education metrics account for systems within the entire county, and do not differentiate between city and county schools.

Health – 9th

Greene County landed within the top 10 of Tennessee counties in terms of health, five ranks lower than nearby Sullivan County. A reported child and teen death rate of 0 tied the county with others that reported none in 2020 at 1st place, and a high percentage of children were covered by health insurance in the area at rank 12. Roughly 8.8% of babies born during the sample period were underweight, placing Greene County 52nd.

According to TCCY data, roughly 21% of babies in the county were born to mothers that reported smoking during pregnancy. That number is nearly double the state rate of 10.9%.

Family & Community – 63rd

As Greene County’s lowest-performing metric, Family & Community wellbeing was largely impacted by a high suspension rate for students within the area. 2.8% of students countywide were suspended within their 2019-2020 school year, according to TCCY data. A higher rate of births to unmarried mothers can also be a predictor for child poverty, TCCY data scientists told News Channel 11. Substantiated cases of abuse and neglect were lower than the state average at rank 34, according to TCCY data.

A high rate of children were committed to state custody within 2020, with the TCCY reporting over double the state average at rank 80. Reported child abuse case counts were also 38.5% higher than the state average.

Conclusions

Overall, Greene County is within the top half of all Tennessee counties with several standout metrics as well as opportunities to improve. The TCCY suggested a focus on school suspension rates through clearly defined behavior policies and restorative discipline practices. For low household incomes, the TCCY suggested more aggressive outreach for relief programs like SNAP, WIC and TennCare to lighten the burden on poorer families.

This is one story in a series. Stay with News Channel 11 On-Air and Online for other Tennessee county profiles.