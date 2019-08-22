Students moving in at ETSU ahead of Fall 2019 semester

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- We’re just days away from the Fall 2019 semester at ETSU, and on Thursday we found students already moving into their dorms.

Thursday marked move-in day for preview students and check-in started at 7:30 a.m.

Photo: WJHL

Residence Halls open for students Friday morning and students can check in from August 23-25.

The move-in page on ETSU’s website also had the following note for those students moving in:

*NOTE: All new incoming students to ETSU, 22 years of age or younger, and living on campus must have already shown proof of meningitis vaccination before being allowed to check into your room/apartment. This is a state law, there are no exceptions. Please read this important notice concerning the policy.*

Classes start at ETSU Monday, August 26th.