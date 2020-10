ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students and police officers met at Elizabethton High School on Thursday for “Coffee with a Cop.”

Students were able to ask questions and talk to officers about concerns they have in the community.

The goal of the event was to break down the barriers between police and the citizens they serve.

“Coffee with a Cop” was first launched in Hawthorne, California in 2011.