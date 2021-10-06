Students in Elizabethton City Schools navel cadet corps program receive new uniforms

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students in Elizabethton City Schools’ new navel cadet program showed off their new uniforms Wednesday.

Former Army Officer and current Elizabethton High School criminal justice teacher Ryan Presnell built the Navy National Defense Cadet Corps, and this is his first semester instructing it.

To Presnell getting the new uniforms means a great deal for him and the students.

“We put the colors up every morning, but this is the first time we have done it in uniform,” Presnell said. “That’s a big deal for these kids, and it’s been a lot of work to get them to where they can properly wear the uniform and to where they can properly stand in formation, and they know the different positions they’re supposed to be in.”

Elizabethton City Schools says students who attend the program for three or more years are eligible for advanced promotion upon entry into the military.