KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The next generation of business owners and entrepreneurs got a glimpse at what their futures could hold in Kingsport Friday.

The Meadowview Convention Center hosted the 2022 Kids’ Business Expo. The event gives middle school students from across the Tri-Cities region the chance to create, develop and market a product or service.

It was free to participate, and the students got to take home any profits they made.

“We talk to them about what it’s like to own your own business, how you have to price your product, what amount of money goes into making the product, so they can make a profit,” said Lora Barnett of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.

Daytime Tri-Cities’ Chris McIntosh made an appearance at the expo and interacted with students.

Among the 15 business stands set up by students were those offering babysitting and #D printing services.