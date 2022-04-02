JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eli Cramer, the Milligan University track team member that was killed by an impaired driver on Thursday, was honored at a track meet at Science Hill High School on Saturday.

To honor Cramer runners at the meet were given Milligan stickers to wear to show their support for the cause and were encouraged to show each other good sportsmanship during the event, according to Associate Head of Sprints and Mid-Distance Coach Anthony Jones.

The stickers read #BUFFSTRONG.

All coaches and athletes took the opportunity to pay their respects to Cramer, who was a very accomplished athlete at Milligan University.

Jones said that he was very excited to see everyone showing their support and that in a prepared speech all Milligan athletes, coaching staff and Carmer’s parents were honored.