GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at Mosheim Elementary and West Greene Middle schools were evacuated Thursday after a fire grew in a wooded area nearby.

According to the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), four departments responded to the fire around 1 p.m. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Service was also called to the fire.



(Photo: Greene County EMA)

(Photo: Greene County EMA)

(Photo: Greene County EMA)

(Photo: Greene County EMA)

(Photo: Greene County EMA)

(Photo: Greene County EMA)

The fire department said a total of about 20 people responded to the fire, which appears to have started after a person nearby burned trash. The fire then reportedly spread to about two acres.

The nearby schools were briefly evacuated but later returned to their buildings, Mosheim VFD reports.

As of 2:20 p.m., the fire was contained and crews remained on the scene to put out hot spots.