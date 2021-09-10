Students at Sullivan Gardens Elementary walked to celebrate the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fourth graders from Sullivan Gardens Elementary School walked in remembrance of the heroes who lost their lives trying to save others during the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center buildings on Sept. 11, 2001.

A fourth-grade teacher from Sullivan Gardens Elementary David Mitchell said, “to see that these kids can come out here and walk as one, no matter what background they came from, then there is absolutely no reason that we can’t do that the same as adults in the community.”

Students walked four laps, 2,300 steps in total, which is the same amount of steps that it took for responders to get from the first floor of the World Trade Center to the 110th floor.