JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students at six Johnson City elementary schools will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch.

Johnson City Schools announced that students at Cherokee Elementary, Fairmont Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, North Side Elementary, South Side Elementary and Woodland Elementary will be able to receive free meals starting Tuesday.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity for our families,” Johnson City Schools’ Food Service Supervisor Karen McGahey said in a release. “While we would like to be able to offer this option at all of our schools, the funding structure does not support that decision as we must remain fiscally responsible to cover the costs of the services provided. However, we will be reevaluating the success of the pilot program, the direct certification numbers and attendance this spring to see if the funding will support the continuation and possible expansion of the program to other schools as we move forward.”

The free meals are made possible through the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision.

Families of students at these schools with a negative school cafeteria balance as of Jan. 9 will have until the end of the school year to pay it off.