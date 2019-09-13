Students and staff plant trees to remember closed elementary school

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL)- Nearly five months after first announcing plans to close a Greene County elementary school a special ceremony was held Friday for those impacted students.

The closing of West Pines last school year in Greene County led some students to Fall Branch.

Students, faculty, and staff at Fall Branch School welcomed their new classmates Friday with a tree-planting ceremony.

School officials said when West Pines closed they welcomed approximately 25 students into the Fall Branch community.