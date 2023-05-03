WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A student who made a threat against Sulphur Springs Elementary School has been disciplined, according to Washington County Schools.
A release from the school district states that the school’s administration was informed Tuesday afternoon of a “potential threat made by a student.” That student was detained immediately, the school district reports.
The release states Washington County Schools began a full threat assessment with the help of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and found that “the reported threat was deemed not viable” after the investigation.
According to the school district, the student responsible for the threat was disciplined. No further details on the student were released.
“We take all threats to the safety of our school community seriously and will always act swiftly to investigate and resolve any potential concerns. We would like to thank the students, staff, and families who came forward with information and helped us resolve this situation quickly. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority, and we will continue to work together to create a safe and secure learning environment for everyone.”Washington County Schools