WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A student who made a threat against Sulphur Springs Elementary School has been disciplined, according to Washington County Schools.

A release from the school district states that the school’s administration was informed Tuesday afternoon of a “potential threat made by a student.” That student was detained immediately, the school district reports.

The release states Washington County Schools began a full threat assessment with the help of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and found that “the reported threat was deemed not viable” after the investigation.

According to the school district, the student responsible for the threat was disciplined. No further details on the student were released.