JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local organization is hosting a glow walk on Saturday night in efforts to raise money for stray cats within the community.

Neonatal Kitten Rescue will launch the second Stray Cat Night Glow Strut from One Acre Cafe at 603 W. Walnut St., and the funds will go toward spaying and neutering stray cats within that community.

Those who register for $25 will receive a T-shirt, and leashed and social dogs are welcome at the event.

