BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several agencies in Hawkins County responded to a commercial structure fire Friday night that lasted into Saturday morning, according to the county’s emergency management agency (EMA).

Photos provided by Hawkins County EMA

A social media post by EMA Director Jamie Miller said the fire happened in the 700 block of Highway 113 in the Whitesburg/Bulls Gap area of the county.

The post said surrounding residents were initially asked to evacuate their homes while crews battled the fire due to “propane and welding tanks near the structure.” Those neighboring homes were allowed to return shortly after.

According to Miller, a portion of Highway 113 was closed completely while the fire was being contained, but the roadway reopened once fire crews cleared the scene.

Responding agencies included all Hawkins County Fire Departments, Hawkins County Emergency Response Team, Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services, Hawkins County Rescue Squad and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.