Structure fire causes ‘significant damage’ to Bristol, Va. building

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A retail restaurant and kitchen supply building in Bristol, Va. sustained heavy damage after a fire early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Bristol, Va. Fire Department, fire crews responded to a structure fire on Commonwealth Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews were met with large flames coming from the roof of the building.

A request was immediately sent to the Bristol, Tenn. Fire Department as well as the Bristol life-saving Crew for backup.

The release says that the Bristol, Va. Police Department arrived on the scene and blocked traffic until barricades were set up by Public Works and divert traffic to make sure fire hoses were not damaged by cars driving through the area.

Firefighters used ladders to gain access to the roof while also making entrance to the structure at ground level. upon entering the building, fire crews discovered that the fire was in between the ceiling and the roof.

After identifying the location of the fire in the building, crews made entrance to the structure through the roof to spray water at the fire below.

After the fire was extinguished the extent of the damage was seen. The fire has caused “significant damage” to the property burning several large holes in the roof. The building and merchandise also received extensive water damage.

Following the fire, a fire investigator started working to find the cause of the fire which is still undetermined at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

There were no injuries from the incident.