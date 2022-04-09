JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — String band enthusiasts gathered in-person and virtually over the weekend for the first-ever ETSU String Band Summit at the Martin Center on ETSU’s campus.

The summit is bringing together musicians from different genres of string band music all across the world. The hope is to raise awareness of the diversity within string band music and bridge any gaps.

Organizers said they’re pleased with the turnout of the first summit and hope to hold more in the future.

“I think people you know, we’re really excited to hear some different kinds of string band music than they’re used to hearing,” said Natalya Weinstein, String Band Summit Presenter/Organizer” And then after [the concert], there was this great super jam on stage.”

Organizers also teamed up with the Corazon Latino Festival in Downtown Johnson City, which will host workshops and performances at Founders Park in Downtown Johnson City Saturday night.

Sunday there will be a Biscuits, Bluegrass, and Gospel: Music Discussion among other events.

